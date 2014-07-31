The Milk Cup Elite match between Northern Ireland and Mexico in Coleraine was marred by ugly scenes as mass brawls break out during the second half.

Northern Ireland won the match 2-1 and will win the competition if they do not lose their final match against Canada on Friday.

Mexico took the lead seven minutes into the second half through Victor Guzma but substitutes Mikhail Kennedy (82) and Sean Mullan (88) scored late goals to give Northern Ireland the victory.