BBC Sport - Milk Cup: Northern Ireland Elite hit back to beat Mexico

Northern Ireland hit back to beat Mexico

The Milk Cup Elite match between Northern Ireland and Mexico in Coleraine was marred by ugly scenes as mass brawls break out during the second half.

Northern Ireland won the match 2-1 and will win the competition if they do not lose their final match against Canada on Friday.

Mexico took the lead seven minutes into the second half through Victor Guzma but substitutes Mikhail Kennedy (82) and Sean Mullan (88) scored late goals to give Northern Ireland the victory.

Top videos

Video

Northern Ireland hit back to beat Mexico

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories