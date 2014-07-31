Algeria keeper Rais Mbolhi joins Philadelphia Union

Algeria international goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi has joined Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union from CSKA Sofia on a three-year contract.

The French-born 28-year-old impressed during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where Algeria reached the last 16.

The African side were beaten 2-1 by Germany after extra-time but Mbolhi was named man of the match following a series of fine saves.

Philadelphia are currently seventh in MLS's Eastern Conference.

Mbolhi, the most capped foreign keeper in the Bulgarian league, joined CSKA from Russia's Krilya Sovetov in 2013, having already been loaned twice to the Sofia-based club.

He also played for CSKA's city rivals Slavia as well as clubs in Scotland, Greece, Japan and France, had a trial with the Premier League club Manchester United in 2010.