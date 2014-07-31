Herve Renard appointed Ivory Coast boss

Frenchman Herve Renard has been appointed coach of Ivory Coast.

Renard replaces Sabri Lamouchi, who left after the World Cup, and returns to international coaching after nine months with French club Sochaux.

The 45-year-old had two spells as Zambia coach and led them to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012.

His success on the continent helped him to get the Elephants job ahead of compatriot Frederic Antonetti and Portuguese coach Manuel Jose.

Ivory Coast Football Federation president Augustin Sidy Diallo told the governing body's official website: "We were looking for a loyal, able coach who had already proved himself."

The first task for Renard, who has been given a two-year contract, will be to qualify Ivory Coast for next year's Nations Cup in Morocco.

It was against his new team that Renard enjoyed his greatest triumph as it was Ivory Coast who were beaten on penalties by Zambia in the Nations Cup final two years ago.

He stepped down as boss of Chipolopolo in 2013, but his move into club management was unsuccessful as he was unable to prevent Sochaux from being relegated to Ligue 2 in May.