Tom Kennedy: Barnsley allow defender to leave League One club

Tom Kennedy had spells at Bury and Rochdale early in his career

Barnsley have confirmed defender Tom Kennedy has left the League One club.

The 29-year-old full-back has departed by mutual consent after two years at Oakwell and 75 outings for the Tykes.

Kennedy has also played for Bury, Rochdale and Leicester, as well as spending time on loan at Peterborough.

Earlier this month, BBC Radio Sheffield reported Barnsley were willing to sell Kennedy and two of their other top wage earners following their relegation from the Championship.