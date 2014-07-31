Wrexham loan deal for goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov collapses

Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin has said the proposed loan deal for Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov is now off.

Evtimov, 20, had been due to arrive from Championship club Nottingham Forest this week,

But a move has stalled due to a difference in regulations between the Football Association of Wales and the Football Association much to the frustration of Wilkin.

"They [Forest] weren't happy with the deal," Wilkin said.

The Wrexham manager said the deal had fallen through because red tape between the two national associations could delay any instant recall.

"He came in, everything to sign on Monday," Wilkin added.

"Nottingham Forest wanted an instant call back on Dimitar. The instant call back wasn't available and decided it's highly unlikely it will go through now."

Goalkeeper Andy Coughlin has signed a new one-year deal but Cameroonian Joslain Mayebi has not returned to the Conference club.

Wilkin said he had been left frustrated in his attempts to make contact with Mayebi.