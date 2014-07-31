BBC Sport - Milk Cup brawl: Four off in Northern Ireland v Mexico U20 game

Four off in NI v Mexico U20 brawl

Northern Ireland Under-20 manager Stephen Craigan says Mexican players were mostly responsible for the mass brawl that marred Wednesday's Milk Cup game between the sides.

Three Mexico players and one from Northern Ireland were sent off during the second half of the match at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Craigan accepted some Northern Ireland players were involved but claimed they were protecting themselves against the Mexicans, who he said he hoped would not be invited back in future.

