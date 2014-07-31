Walsall: Ashley Grimes aiming to 'put last season straight' with move

Grimes has scored 43 goals in 165 games in his career

Ashley Grimes wants to reinvigorate his career at Walsall after a season of "disappointment" with Bury.

The 27-year-old striker failed to score in 18 games for the Shakers and left 12 months into a two-year deal,before signing with Dean Smith's Saddlers.

"The gaffer just wants me to get my career back on track. Everyone knows last season was a disappointment," Grimes told BBC WM 95.6.

"I want to enjoy my football and I want to put last season straight."

After starting his career at Manchester City, Grimes moved to Millwall in August 2008 before a loan spell at Lincoln where he scored 15 goals in 27 league games.

More goals followed in his two-year stint with Rochdale as he found the net 22 times in 83 appearances.

Although his time at Bury was tougher, Grimes says he knows he has the ability to rediscover his touch.

"The few seasons before last I hit double figures in every one but last season was an underachievement," he said.

"I want to express myself and score a few goals."

Grimes is the fifth signing made by Smith this summer and the striker is confident the Saddlers can make another attempt on the League One play-offs after finishing ninth two seasons ago and 13th last term.

"You can see what a good side we are and they've been there or thereabouts over the last two seasons."