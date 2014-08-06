Sami Hyypia: Brighton boss bides time over further signings

Hyypia has made three signings following his appointment as Brighton manager in June

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Sami Hyypia says he only wants to sign players who will improve his squad.

The Seagulls have brought in four players this summer, while striker Leonardo Ulloa was sold to Leicester.

"We have our targets. Sometimes it takes time to get the right players in," he told a BBC Sussex fans' forum.

"We don't want to sign players who are average. I would like to have the targets who really strengthen the squad and make it better."

The 40-year-old continued: "Just signing numbers is not a good idea. That's why it might take a little bit longer.

"I guess every manager wants the best possible squad to work with to get success."

Brighton transfers in Brighton transfers out Nzuzi Toko (Grasshoppers, free), Aaron Hughes (QPR, free), Chris O'Grady (Barnsley, undisclosed fee), David Stockdale (Fulham, undisclosed fee) Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester, £8m), Matthew Upson (Leicester, free)Released: Peter Brezovan, Tomasz Kuszczak, David Lopez, Will Hoskins, Andrea Orlandi, David Rodriguez, Brennan Dickenson

Hyypia, who took charge of the Championship club in June, has signed three players since his appointment; defender Aaron Hughes, striker Chris O'Grady and goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Midfielder Nzuzi Toko arrived at the Amex Stadium before the former Liverpool defender joined the Seagulls.

Brighton have shown an interest in Bristol City striker Sam Baldock, but Robins manager Steve Cotterill expects the 25-year-old to stay at Ashton Gate.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield midfielder Adam Clayton, a reported target for the Seagulls, is set to join Middlesbrough.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom on new arrivals: "We could have brought in three or four players by now, but they wouldn't have been the main ones we want. Right now we are a few players light but that will be rectified."

Albion chairman Tony Bloom is confident the club will have "a very good squad" come the end of August.

"It has been a bit frustrating. In an ideal world the transfer window would finish and the season would start but it doesn't work like that," said Bloom.

"We could have brought in three or four players by now, but they wouldn't have been the main ones we want. From our perspective we want to make sure we get the best players in at the best possible price we can within our budget.

"Right now we are a few players light but that will be rectified.

"It is not that easy to get in the players we want but by the end of August I am confident everyone will be happy with our squad."