Peterborough United: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing 'mistakes' in past

Mendez-Laing had a six-game loan spell at Shrewsbury last season

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson hopes winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has learned from his pre-season fitness issues of last year.

The 22-year-old was criticised last summer for returning "overweight".

"He's young and you make mistakes," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"Eventually the penny will drop. We're hoping it will. The boy has got talent and ability. I've got a responsibility to manage him and get the best out of him. We feel we're there with that."

Mendez-Laing had already fallen out of favour following an incident in Peterborough city centre in November 2012 and then featured just 23 times for the League One side last season.

But Ferguson has been impressed with the condition of the wideman, despite a minor ankle knock disrupting his pre-season.

"He looks fit and sharp. There's something in there. It's just finding that consistency. He deserves - if you like - another chance," said Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has said he needs to cut the number of players in his squad from 26 to 20.

"I'm lucky because my chairman will get players in before getting them out," he said.

"I've got to reduce the size of the squad."