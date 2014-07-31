Tom Heaton: Burnley goalkeeper signs new three-year contract

Heaton has made 46 league appearances for Burnley, who finished second in the Championship last season

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has signed a three-year deal with newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley.

The 28-year-old was their first-choice keeper throughout last season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 46 league appearances for the Clarets.

Heaton, who began his career as a trainee at Manchester United, will remain at Turf Moor until 2017.

"I feel that personally I have got more to come and I'm really excited to show that here," he told the club website.

Heaton, who follows defender Ben Mee in signing an extension to his contract, had spells at Cardiff and Bristol City before joining Burnley in the summer of 2013.

Burnley have made a number of new signings, including striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, in preparation for their first season back in the top flight since 2009-10.

"We're certainly confident and we have got the same belief that we had last year," Heaton continued.

"The aim is to stay in the Premier League and then kick on from there."