Stuart Sinclair: Bristol Rovers move is 'biggest achievement'

Sinclair spent last season at Salisbury City

Midfielder Stuart Sinclair says playing for Bristol Rovers will be one of the biggest achievements of his career.

Sinclair signed from Salisbury in June and is set to make his first appearance for the Pirates in Saturday's Conference opener against Grimsby.

Speaking about the prospect of making his debut, the 26-year-old told BBC Radio Bristol: "It's such a big moment in my career.

"When I look back at where I was, I can think that I've done well."

He added: "I'd put it up there as one of my biggest achievements, after signing for Rovers."

Sinclair started his career as a youth player at Luton but failed to make a first-team appearance before his release in 2005.

Sinclair has become a cult figure among Rovers fans because of his beard. It even has its own Twitter account. "I haven't got Twitter but the lads were saying there's a page. That's good, isn't it?," he said.

He went on to play semi-professionally in the lower echelons of non-league while also working as a personal trainer.

Last season was his first as a full-time footballer and he made 37 appearances for Salisbury.

"I always held that dream [to play full-time]. I said I'd never give up until I was 35 or 36," he said.

"Don't get me wrong, I was enjoying what I was doing back then, but there's nothing better than this. This is what it's all about."

Salisbury finished 12th in the Conference last term but financial issues saw the majority of their squad leave, and the club have since been demoted.

Sinclair was picked up by Rovers manager Darrell Clarke, who he worked under at the Whites, and is one of eight summer signings for the club, who are playing in non-league for the first time in 94 years.

And Sinclair is hoping he can become a fans' favourite by helping Rovers back into the Football League at the first time of asking.

"It would be a massive thing for me. It's the ideal - you want your fans to love you and to think you're doing well, and appreciate the effort you put in," he added.

"I'd thank any fan who comes to watch me. At one point in my career, I only had three fans coming to watch me so I definitely appreciate them.

"Now, I just want to keep progressing and keep going higher. Hopefully we will push back into the league."