Simon Gillett: Yeovil sign ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder

Yeovil Town have signed midfielder Simon Gillett on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old has been training with the Glovers this summer following his release from Nottingham Forest, where he played for two years.

Gillett spent much of last term on loan at Bristol City, making 23 appearances and scoring twice.

"It's nice to get something sorted and ready for the big kick off, as it's gone on longer than I would've hoped," he told BBC Somerset.

"I came down and played a few games, really enjoyed it. The lads are great and things are looking really positive.

"I feel there is a good group of players here and a bunch of personalities, as well as abilities footballing-wise."

It will be his second spell at Huish Park, having previously played for the club on loan from Southampton during the 2007-08 season.