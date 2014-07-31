James Coppinger: Doncaster Rovers stalwart signs new contract

Aside from a loan spell with Nottingham Forest in 2012, James Coppinger has been with Rovers for over 10 years

Doncaster Rovers' long-serving midfielder James Coppinger has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 33-year-old former Newcastle United and Exeter player joined Rovers in 2004 and has so far made 406 appearances.

Manager Paul Dickov told the club website: "It is great news. I never wanted to lose Copps and I don't think anyone at the club did.

"James always wanted to stay and we're delighted because he's a fantastic signing for lots of reasons."

Coppinger began his career as a trainee at Darlington before moving to Newcastle for £250,000 in 1998, but only made one substitute appearance at St James' Park.

"James leads by example in the changing room and on the training pitch," Dickov added. "He's a character you want at the club."