Michael Onovwigun: Chesterfield sign teenage midfielder

Chesterfield finished top of League Two last season, winning 23 of their 46 games

Chesterfield have signed teenage midfielder Michael Onovwigun on a one-year contract.

The 18-year-old was involved in the youth set-up at Brentford before joining the newly-promoted League One side in pre-season.

Onovwigun was initially on trial with the development squad and impressed enough to earn a deal, which has the option of a 12-month extension.

He appeared during Chesterfield's 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

"It is a big year for Michael, who now has a chance to fulfil the potential he showed at Brentford," manager Paul Cook told the club website.

"We believe that Michael has a lot of potential and we view him as one for the future."