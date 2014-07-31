Loic Remy: Newcastle boss Alan Pardew still interested in QPR man

Remy has scored five goals in 24 appearances for France

Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew remains interested in France striker Loic Remy, after a move to Liverpool from Queens Park Rangers collapsed.

Remy, 27, scored 14 goals on loan with the Magpies last term, prompting a bid from Liverpool this summer.

However, the transfer fell through, leaving the ex-Marseille forward to return to QPR for pre-season.

"It's a straightforward deal if Loic and QPR decide to do business with us," Pardew told BBC Newcastle.

Remy's league record Newcastle (loan) 26 appearances (14 league goals) Queens Park Rangers 14 (six) Marseille 74 (28) Nice 68 (26) Lens 10 (three) Lyon 12 (0)

"The results speak for themselves, the fans loved him and I think it's a great place for him personally.

"There is a lot of baggage in the way at the moment because of what happened at Liverpool, and the fact he has a parent club in QPR.

"But I wouldn't say we're not interested in him, of course we would be."

Pardew has brought in six signings so far this summer in forwards Ayoze Perez and Emmanuel Riviere, midfielders Jack Colback, Remy Cabella and Siem De Jong plus defender Daryl Janmaat.

Former Marseille striker Remy has scored five goals in 24 appearances for France, and played at the 2014 World Cup, coming off the substitutes' bench to feature against Ecuador and Germany.