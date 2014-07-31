Jonathan Greening: Hartlepool boss Colin Cooper wants deal

Greening left Nottingham Forest at the end of last season

Manager Colin Cooper says midfielder Jonathan Greening would be a "smashing addition" for Hartlepool United, if he can persuade his old team-mate to sign.

Greening, 35, is a free agent after his release by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season and trained with Pools after a similar stint at Rotherham.

The duo played alongside each other at Middlesbrough between 2001 and 2004.

"He's someone I've known for a lot of years and I know what he can do," Cooper told BBC Tees.

Pools have already signed players with Premier League and Championship experience in Stuart Parnaby and Matthew Bates this summer, both of whom also share the Boro connection.

"I've been speaking to Jonathan all summer about what his thoughts were," Cooper continued. "He's got other options, so I'll be talking to him over the course of the week."