Barnsley: Reece Brown & Joe Dudgeon join Oakwell club

Reece Brown failed to make a first-team appearance at Manchester United

League One side Barnsley have signed Watford defender Reece Brown for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 22-year-old, brother of Sunderland centre-back Wes, joined the Hornets on a free transfer in July 2013, but has only played three times for the club.

He spent the end of last season on loan in League One with Carlisle United.

The Tykes have also confirmed that Hull City left-back Joe Dudgeon, 23, has joined them on a month's loan.

Dudgeon told the club website: "I'm delighted that I have been given this opportunity.

"With the month loan, I'll hopefully get five or six games in which will be great for my legs and hopefully I'll be able to bring something to the squad."

Dudgeon and Brown both began their careers as trainees at Manchester United.

"Having interest from here wasn't something I was going to turn down," said Brown.

"I need to start playing games. My natural position is a centre-back but wherever the manager decides to play me, I'll definitely try my best."

Manchester-born Brown has also had loan spells with Bradford, Doncaster, Coventry, Oldham and Ipswich.

The pair take Barnsley's number of summer signings so far up to nine.