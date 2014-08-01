League of Ireland: Derry romp to big win over Bohemians

Rory Patterson is great form for Derry City

Derry City moved up to fifth place in the Premier Division by hammering Bohemians 4-0 on Friday night.

Rory Patterson and Michael Duffy bagged two goals each as Peter Hutton's men outplayed a Dublin side which had been unbeaten in five league games.

After a strong Bohs opening, Patterson netted a 23rd-minute opener and Duffy's double made it 3-0 by half-time.

Former Northern Ireland striker Patterson got his second in the 69th minute to move on to 15 for the season.

It means the Candystripes have scored 15 goals in their last three games.

Their first against Bohemians at the Brandywell was stroked in by Patterson from the edge of the penalty area from Stephen Dooley's pass.

Duffy doubled the lead in the 31st minute with a curling shot after a strong from midfield by Barry McNamee set the chance up.

Just before half-time, Duffy made it three by drilling a low shot past Bohs keeper Dean Delany.

Substitute Philip Lowry and McNamee did the build-up work which led to Patterson shooting in Derry's fourth goal.