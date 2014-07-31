Dundee United sign Polish goalkeeper Szromnik

Dundee United have signed Polish Under-21 international goalkeeper Michal Szromnik.

The 21-year-old joins on a three-year deal after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Arka Gydnia, who play in the Polish 1 Liga.

Szromnik will provide competition for compatriot Radoslaw Cierzniak, who has another year to run on his contract.

"I see Michal coming in and challenging for the number one jersey immediately," said manager Jackie McNamara.

"He has a lot of experience for someone his age and every aspect of his game has strong foundations.

"His arrival will add to our options and create a more competitive environment for the goalkeepers already here."