Plymouth Argyle close to bringing in new loan signing

Sheridan has already brought in eight new permanent signings this summer

Plymouth Argyle manager John Sheridan says he hopes to bring in a defensive player on loan by early next week.

The Pilgrims boss after making eight signings since the end of last season.

"We've more or less agreed everything, he's got to make one or two minor decisions and hopefully he'll be with us next week," Sheridan said.

Sheridan says the deal will initially be until the end of the year, but could be extended if it is successful.

"If he comes and he gets games and he enjoys his football hopefully he'll want to stay," he added.