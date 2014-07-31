Crewe Alexandra: Canada striker Marcus Haber signs deal

Haber has scored 12 goals in 103 league games.

Crewe Alexandra have signed Canada international striker Marcus Haber on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old free agent joins the Alex after being released by Stevenage earlier this summer.

Vancouver-born Haber spent two months on loan with Notts County last season and had been on trial at Barnsley during pre-season.

He becomes Crewe's third new signing of the summer after midfielder Chris Atkinson and goalkeeper Scott Shearer.

Haber, who has won 10 caps for Canada, began his career with Exeter before moving to West Brom in January 2010.

After failing to break into the Baggies' first team, he moved to Scottish side St Johnstone before returning to England with Stevenage in July 2012.