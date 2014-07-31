Carlisle United: Graham Kavanagh says striker rejected offer

Kavanagh has signed nine players for the 2014-15 season

Carlisle United manager Graham Kavanagh has confirmed the striker who was offered a contract has rejected the move to Brunton Park.

Kavanagh has strengthened the Cumbrians' squad with nine arrivals but has targeted the signing of a centre forward to bolster the forward options.

United had hoped to complete the deal by the weekend.

"The player who has said no is the one I spoke about on Tuesday night," Kavanagh told the club website.

"We offered what I thought was a good deal and we gave him a deadline of yesterday. Obviously I've been given a final answer today.

"He felt the distance was too far to travel and, if I'm being honest, I was getting that sort of vibe.

"We were only communicating through his agent and he wasn't getting back to us."