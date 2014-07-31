Oxford United: Junior Brown joins from Fleetwood Town

Brown came through the youth ranks at Crewe Alexandra

Oxford United have signed Junior Brown after the left-sided player had his contract with Fleetwood terminated.

The 25-year-old, who has signed a one-year deal with the U's, played 121 times for Fleetwood and was part of the side promoted to League Two in 2012.

Brown, who can play at left-back or left-midfield, spent the final months of last season on loan at Tranmere.

"I have enjoyed my time at Fleetwood but it is time for a new challenge," Brown told the Oxford website.

"Having spoken to (manager) Michael Appleton I think there is something special happening at Oxford which I would love to be part of."