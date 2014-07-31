Reading: Thai consortium to invest in Championship club

Reading finished seventh in the Championship last season

A Thai consortium is to invest in Reading after chairman Sir John Madejski confirmed the deal.

Madejski said he had agreed a "partnership" with the group, led by 76-year-old businesswoman Khunying Sasima Srivikorn.

The formalities of the deal are still to be completed.

Reading have been trying to find a buyer since last October and majority shareholder Anton Zingarevich stood down from the board in June.

Khunying Sasima told the club website: "I am absolutely delighted to be entering into this partnership with Sir John, and working with a club with such a strong reputation.

"I and my fellow investors look forward to supporting Sir John and working toward a successful future together. We are excited about what lies ahead."