West Ham sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson on loan

Carl Jenkinson has made 37 Premier League appearances for Arsenal

West Ham have signed Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old had been linked with several Premier League clubs, but opted for the Hammers.

"I'm clearly seen as a big part of things here and hopefully I can prove my worth because it is an important year for me," Jenkinson said.

The right-back has slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal following the recent signings of full-backs Mathieu Debuchy, 29, and Calum Chambers, 19.

France international Debuchy joined from Newcastle for an undisclosed fee in July and youngster Chambers moved from Southampton, for £16m, earlier this week.

Jenkinson, who has won one England cap, played 22 games in all competitions for the Gunners last season.

He said: "I was flattered to have a lot of options but, deep down, if I was being honest with myself West Ham was always the place I wanted to go to."

The former Charlton Athletic player becomes West Ham's sixth new player, following the signing of Ecuador striker Enner Valencia from Pachuca, midfielder Diego Poyet from Charlton, striker Mauro Zarate from Velez Sarsfield, Anderlecht's Senegal international midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Ipswich full-back Aaron Cresswell.