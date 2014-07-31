Brighton 1-3 Southampton: Dusan Tadic on target in Saints' victory

James Ward-Prowse's 30-yard strike capped an impressive display by Ronald Koeman's side

Southampton's summer recruits all featured as they beat Brighton 3-1 in their latest pre-season fixture.

One of those new arrivals, Dusan Tadic, hit his first goal for the club in the 19th minute, while Steven Davis made it two before the break.

James Ward-Prowse's powerful strike made it three just after the hour.

Substitute Kazenga LuaLua hit Brighton's consolation with 16 minutes remaining.

Southampton have sold five players for £92m this summer but have made inroads in the transfer market themselves with Tadic's arrival backed up by those of Graziano Pelle and Ryan Bertrand, both of whom were also named in the starting XI.

There was no place for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who only returned to training this week after featuring for France at the World Cup and is a target for Tottenham.

Hosts Brighton also included a trio of summer signings in their line-up at the Amex Stadium, with starts for goalkeeper David Stockdale, striker Chris O'Grady and defender Aaron Hughes.

Brighton: Stockdale, Calderon (Saltor 46), Greer (Dunk 46), Hughes, Chicksen (Maksimenko 79), Ince (Toko 79), Crofts (Agustien 63), Forster-Caskey, Fenelon (LuaLua 46), March (Buckley 63), O'Grady (Mackail-Smith 46).

Southampton: Boruc (Davis 46), Clyne, Fonte (Stephens 90), Yoshida, Bertrand (Targett 46), Wanyama (Cork 65), Ward-Prowse, Davis, Tadic, Isgrove, Pelle.