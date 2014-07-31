Olof Mellberg: Former Aston Villa defender retires

Former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg has retired

Former Aston Villa defender and Sweden international Olof Mellberg has retired after an 18-year career.

The 36-year-old won league titles at AIK Stockholm and Olympiakos and also represented Racing Santander, Juventus, Villarreal and FC Copenhagen.

Mellberg said: "Today I ended my contract with FC Copenhagen, which will be the last in my football career."

The centre-back was capped 117 times for his country before retiring from international football after Euro 2012.

He spent seven years with Villa, making 263 appearances, before leaving for Juventus in 2008.