Milk Cup: Man Utd and Co Antrim reach finals

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson celebrates after scoring Manchester United's second goal

Holders Manchester United have reached the final of this year's Milk Cup Premier section, while County Antrim have made it to the Junior decider.

Obi Ogochukwi scored for United in the first half, with Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Demetri Mitchell and Jordan Andrew Thompson adding second half-goals as they beat Partick Thistle 4-0.

French side Vendee beat CSKA Moscow 1-0 in Thursday's other semi-final.

Co Antrim beat O'Higgins FC 8-7 on penalties after their match ended 0-0.

Callan McCreadie scored the decisive penalty at Scroggy Park to ensure that the Northern Irish county will contest the Junior final for the second year in succession.

In a game of few chances, Liam McKenna had a header blocked on the line by one of his team-mates and then Kevin Cunningham blasted over from six yards with the goal gaping.

At the other end, Ross Horner produced a fine save to deny Nicolas Biaz.

County Antrim scored eight of their 10 penalties against the Chileans in the shoot-out and they will now face SC Corinthians in the final, after the Brazilian outfit defeated Plymouth Argyle 2-0 at Seahaven.

Manchester United's victory at the Coleraine Showgrounds ensured that they will again grace the traditional finals night at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday.

Northern Ireland will play Canada in the Elite category in the knowledge that a draw would be enough to secure that title after Stephen Craigan's side defeated China and Mexico in their opening two fixtures.

Milk Cup Premier semi-finals

Manchester Utd 4-0 Partick Thistle

Vendee 1-0 CSKA Moscow

Milk Cup Junior semi-finals

Co Antrim 0-0 O'Higgins FC

(Co Antrim won 8-7 on penalties)

SC Corinthians 2-0 Plymouth Argyle