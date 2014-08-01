Football betting: FA ban on players & coaches takes effect

The new betting rules prevent gambling on any football-related matters

New rules which prevent players and coaches from betting on any worldwide footballing activity will help in the fight against match-fixing, says Football Association general secretary Alex Horne.

Players from the top eight tiers of the English game are banned from betting on the sport under new rules which came into force on Friday.

"We are really proud of the integrity of the game in this country and it is really important people trust... what is happening on the pitch," said Horne.

"We want to keep our message as simple as possible - and it cannot be more simple that as a player you cannot bet at all on football."

The new betting rules in summary The FA's betting rule change applies to the top eight tiers of English football Players, managers, club employees and match officials are prohibited from betting on any football matter worldwide Bets on results, goalscorers, in-game play, player transfers, manager changes or promotions and relegations are banned The FA is undertaking pre-season club visits to talk players and staff through the new rules

Club employees and match officials are also restricted by the new rules, which prevent gambling on any football-related matters, including results, goalscorers, in-game play, player transfers, manager changes or promotions and relegations.

The Football Association will visit all clubs to talk about the fresh regulations and have produced a number of educational videos.

Players and stakeholders from clubs in the Premier League down to the Northern and Southern and Isthmian Leagues are affected.

The rules apply to bets made in person, online, on the telephone or with friends. Participants are also not allowed to instruct any third party to place any bet on their behalf.

Previously, participants were prohibited from betting on a match or competition in which they were involved or could influence.

Tottenham's Andros Townsend, Cameron Jerome - on loan at Crystal Palace from Stoke last season - and Dan Gosling, who has joined Bournemouth this summer, are among those who have breached current betting regulations.

Winger Townsend was fined £18,000 by the FA in June 2013, striker Jerome £50,000 last August and midfielder Gosling £30,000 in March.