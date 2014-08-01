Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes the Scottish champions' 4-1 defeat by Legia Warsaw on Wednesday was down to a lack of investment in the team. Daily Mail

And Lennon also feels successor Ronny Deila did not have enough time to settle into the job before the Champions League qualifying campaign started. Scotsman

Lennon's successor Deila suffered his first defeat as Celtic boss in Warsaw

Legia captain Ivica Vrdoljak insists Celtic's reputation for overturning deficits counts for nothing. Daily Express (print edition)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists the Dons are not giving up on their Europa League dream, despite Thursday's 2-0 third qualifying round first-leg defeat. Sun (print edition)

Meanwhile, St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright criticised his players for their first-half performance in the 2-1 Europa League third qualifying round first-leg loss to Spartak Trnava at McDiarmid Park. Sun (print edition)

Celtic are among around 30 clubs said to be interested in Stromsgodset midfielder Martin Odegaard, 15. Herald(print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's Eilidh Child says her first emotion was "relief" after claiming a second successive Commonwealth Games silver in the 400m hurdles at Hampden on Thursday, following up the one she won in Delhi four years ago. Herald