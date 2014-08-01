Leon Best: Derby County in talks to sign Blackburn Rovers striker

Leon Best
Best has only started nine league games since joining Blackburn in July 2012

Derby County are in talks to secure a loan deal for Blackburn Rovers striker Leon Best, reports BBC Radio Derby.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international has not been given a squad number by Rovers and has been made available for transfer.

And Best is understood to be keen to move to the iPro Stadium.

Nottingham-born Best started his career at Southampton and has also played for Coventry and Newcastle before joining Blackburn for £3m in July 2012.

He has only made 16 appearances for Rovers in two years and was on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story