Leon Best: Derby County in talks to sign Blackburn Rovers striker

Best has only started nine league games since joining Blackburn in July 2012

Derby County are in talks to secure a loan deal for Blackburn Rovers striker Leon Best, reports BBC Radio Derby.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international has not been given a squad number by Rovers and has been made available for transfer.

And Best is understood to be keen to move to the iPro Stadium.

Nottingham-born Best started his career at Southampton and has also played for Coventry and Newcastle before joining Blackburn for £3m in July 2012.

He has only made 16 appearances for Rovers in two years and was on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season.