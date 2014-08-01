Brede Hangeland: Crystal Palace sign ex-Fulham defender

Defender Brede Hangeland is "delighted" to have joined Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have signed former Fulham defender Brede Hangeland on a free transfer.

Hangeland, 33, left the Cottagers after more than six years following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Norway captain has agreed a one-year contract with Palace, and told the club's website he was "delighted".

He added: "All the things I've heard about this club - the manager, players, staff - it's all been good and I've seen that for myself this morning."

Hangeland made more than 270 appearances for Fulham after being signed by current England boss Roy Hodgson in January 2008 from FC Copenhagen.

He has been capped 91 times by his country.