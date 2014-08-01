Jonathan Forte: Oldham sign ex-Southampton striker
Oldham Athletic have signed striker Jonathan Forte on a one-year contract following a trial with the League One club.
Forte, a Barbados international, appeared in friendly matches against Newcastle United and Melbourne City.
The 28-year-old was a free agent after being released by Premier League side Southampton at the end of last season.
He made just five starts and 10 substitute appearances in three and a half years with the Saints.