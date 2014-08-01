Oxford United: Junior Brown relishing Michael Appleton link-up

Brown came through the youth ranks at Crewe Alexandra

New Oxford United signing Junior Brown says he is relishing linking up with U's boss Michael Appleton.

The 25-year-old left-sided player has agreed a one-year deal with the U's after being released by Fleetwood.

And he believes Appleton's approach to football will suit his game.

"He plays a nice style of attractive football. Everything that is happening here is exciting and a I think it is a club that can climb through the leagues," Brown told BBC Radio Oxford

"He has managed at some big clubs, is ambitious and he knows this club has everyone in and around it to take it to the next level."

Brown played 121 times for Fleetwood and was part of the side promoted to League Two in 2012, but spent the final months of last season on loan at Tranmere.

He hopes his move to the Oxford can give his career a fresh start.

"I'm here to fight for the cause. I'm hungry, excited and want to help take the club forward and kick on myself and be part of something special.

"I'm an ambitious lad and this is great opportunity," Brown said.

The U's, who gained new investment and owners over the summer, have made a number of signings ahead of the new season and Brown believes Oxford fans should be positive about the forthcoming campaign.

"It's going to be exciting times," he added. "With everything that's happened in the summer things are moving quite quickly now."