Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 3.
Airdrieonians 1-3 Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Football
Two first-half goals helped Stenhousemuir defeat Airdrieonians in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.
Alan Lithgow converted the first shot of the game after being found by Martin Grehan inside the area.
John Sludden rifled home a second before the 20-minute mark.
Jack Kirwan pulled one back for the hosts as the match entered its closing stages but Colin McMenamin settled Stenny's nerves moments later.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1McNeil
- 2BainBooked at 60mins
- 3Boyle
- 4HamillBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBoyleat 80'minutes
- 5Proctor
- 6Fitzpatrick
- 7StewartSubstituted forGrayat 76'minutes
- 8Blockley
- 10ParkerSubstituted forKirwanat 67'minutes
- 9Lister
- 11Watt
Substitutes
- 12O'Neil
- 14Kirwan
- 15Boyle
- 16Gray
- 17Birnstingl
- 18Haggerty
- 19Wilson
Stenhousemuir
- 1Hamilton
- 2DuncanBooked at 51minsSubstituted forDicksonat 60'minutes
- 5Summers
- 6Hodge
- 3Lithgow
- 4McMillan
- 8Faulds
- 10SluddenSubstituted forMeechanat 59'minutes
- 9GrehanSubstituted forMcMenaminat 79'minutes
- 7Reid
- 11Watt
Substitutes
- 12Meechan
- 14Dickson
- 15Millar
- 16McMenamin
- 17Shaw
- 18Millar
- 19Greacen
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 501
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 3.
Attempt missed. Scott Gray (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 3. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Stenhousemuir 2. Jack Kirwan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Gray.
Attempt missed. Marc Fitzpatrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kristopher Faulds (Stenhousemuir).
David Proctor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Nathan Blockley (Airdrieonians).
Jamie Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Boyle (Airdrieonians).
Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. John Boyle replaces Joe Hamill.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Martin Grehan.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ciaran Summers (Stenhousemuir) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Gray replaces Scott Stewart.
Foul by Jack Kirwan (Airdrieonians).
Ciaran Summers (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
James Lister (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir).
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jack Kirwan replaces Keigan Parker.
Attempt missed. Patrick Boyle (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Nathan Blockley.
Booking
Joe Hamill (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Joe Hamill (Airdrieonians).
Jamie Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Keigan Parker (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross McMillan (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sean Dickson replaces Robbie Duncan.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Ross Meechan replaces John Sludden.
Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).
Alan Lithgow (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Martin Grehan.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross McMillan.