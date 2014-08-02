Albion Rovers 0-0 Livingston (aet, 3-4 on pens)

From the section

Livingston beat Albion Rovers in a penalty shoot-out to reach the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

After a scoreless 90 minutes forced extra-time, Livi's Daniel Mullen missed a 107th-minute penalty following John Gemmell's handball.

In the shoot-out, David Robertson's spot-kick put the visitors 4-3 up after nine penalties.

And Mark McGuigan's effort was saved by goalkeeper Darren Jamieson to settle the tie.