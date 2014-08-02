Scottish League Cup - First Round
Alloa1Stirling0

Alloa Athletic 1-0 Stirling Albion

In-form hitman Greig Spence grabbed the only goal as Alloa saw off their derby rivals in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.

Spence hit a hat-trick on his debut in last week's 4-1 Challenge Cup triumph over Arbroath.

And he kept up his fine form with a first-half goal to sink Stirling.

Iain Flannigan almost doubled Alloa's lead with an effort that hit the woodwork, and Willie Robertson fired the visitors' best chance over the bar.

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Gibson
  • 17Doyle
  • 5Meggatt
  • 3Docherty
  • 4Gordon
  • 10Holmes
  • 8McCord
  • 6SimmonsBooked at 77mins
  • 7CawleySubstituted forFlanniganat 70'minutes
  • 11BuchananSubstituted forHetheringtonat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19Spence

Substitutes

  • 2Tiffoney
  • 14Asghar
  • 15Marr
  • 16Flannigan
  • 18Hetherington
  • 21McDowall

Stirling

  • 1Reidford
  • 3Creaney
  • 2Hamilton
  • 5WedderburnBooked at 66mins
  • 4FultonSubstituted forRobertsonat 63'minutes
  • 6Smith
  • 11Smith
  • 8Comrie
  • 7JohnstonSubstituted forCoultat 73'minutes
  • 10Doris
  • 9SmithSubstituted forCunninghamat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Coult
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Cunningham
  • 16Forsyth
  • 17Paterson
  • 18Munn
  • 19McAllister
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
684

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 0.

Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Coult (Stirling Albion).

Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steven Doris (Stirling Albion).

Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Coult (Stirling Albion).

Booking

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

(Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Hand ball by Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion).

Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Smith (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Liam Buchanan.

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Doris (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan McCord.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ben Gordon.

Mark Docherty (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sandy Cunningham replaces Gordon Smith.

Booking

Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).

Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Foul by Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic).

Craig Wedderburn (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Lewis Coult replaces Philip Johnston.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren L. Smith.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Iain Flannigan replaces Kevin Cawley.

Delay in match James Creaney (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.

Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).

Chris Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

