Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 0.
Alloa Athletic 1-0 Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Football
In-form hitman Greig Spence grabbed the only goal as Alloa saw off their derby rivals in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.
Spence hit a hat-trick on his debut in last week's 4-1 Challenge Cup triumph over Arbroath.
And he kept up his fine form with a first-half goal to sink Stirling.
Iain Flannigan almost doubled Alloa's lead with an effort that hit the woodwork, and Willie Robertson fired the visitors' best chance over the bar.
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Gibson
- 17Doyle
- 5Meggatt
- 3Docherty
- 4Gordon
- 10Holmes
- 8McCord
- 6SimmonsBooked at 77mins
- 7CawleySubstituted forFlanniganat 70'minutes
- 11BuchananSubstituted forHetheringtonat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19Spence
Substitutes
- 2Tiffoney
- 14Asghar
- 15Marr
- 16Flannigan
- 18Hetherington
- 21McDowall
Stirling
- 1Reidford
- 3Creaney
- 2Hamilton
- 5WedderburnBooked at 66mins
- 4FultonSubstituted forRobertsonat 63'minutes
- 6Smith
- 11Smith
- 8Comrie
- 7JohnstonSubstituted forCoultat 73'minutes
- 10Doris
- 9SmithSubstituted forCunninghamat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Coult
- 14Robertson
- 15Cunningham
- 16Forsyth
- 17Paterson
- 18Munn
- 19McAllister
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 684
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 0.
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Coult (Stirling Albion).
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Doris (Stirling Albion).
Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Coult (Stirling Albion).
Booking
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
(Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Hand ball by Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion).
Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Smith (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Steven Hetherington replaces Liam Buchanan.
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Doris (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan McCord.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ben Gordon.
Mark Docherty (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sandy Cunningham replaces Gordon Smith.
Booking
Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).
Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Foul by Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic).
Craig Wedderburn (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Lewis Coult replaces Philip Johnston.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren L. Smith.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Iain Flannigan replaces Kevin Cawley.
Delay in match James Creaney (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.
Foul by Stephen Simmons (Alloa Athletic).
Chris Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.