Alloa Athletic 1-0 Stirling Albion

In-form hitman Greig Spence grabbed the only goal as Alloa saw off their derby rivals in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.

Spence hit a hat-trick on his debut in last week's 4-1 Challenge Cup triumph over Arbroath.

And he kept up his fine form with a first-half goal to sink Stirling.

Iain Flannigan almost doubled Alloa's lead with an effort that hit the woodwork, and Willie Robertson fired the visitors' best chance over the bar.