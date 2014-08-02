Match ends, Brechin City 0, Dumbarton 1.
Brechin City 0-1 Dumbarton
A scrappy goal by Andrew Graham gave Dumbarton a narrow Scottish League Cup victory over Brechin City.
Brechin threatened through Robert Thomson and Alan Trouten in a scoreless first half.
Graham forced the ball home just before the hour mark following Scott Linton's long throw into the hosts' penalty area.
The Sons endured some pressure but could have doubled their lead near the end, Mitchel Megginson firing wide.
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 4McLean
- 3Hamilton
- 5McLauchlan
- 2McCormack
- 10TappingSubstituted forBarrat 62'minutes
- 8MolloyBooked at 39minsSubstituted forCameronat 75'minutes
- 7Trouten
- 9JacksonBooked at 78mins
- 6Fusco
- 11ThomsonSubstituted forFergusonat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Jackson
- 14Ferguson
- 15Barr
- 16Cameron
- 21Tough
Dumbarton
- 1Rogers
- 2van Zanten
- 4Graham
- 3Linton
- 5Mair
- 8Agnew
- 7GilhaneySubstituted forMcDougallat 88'minutes
- 15PruntySubstituted forCampbellat 56'minutes
- 10MegginsonBooked at 55mins
- 6TurnerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 68'minutes
- 9Nish
Substitutes
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 12Taggart
- 17Murray
- 18McDougall
- 20Campbell
- 21Grindlay
- 23Coleman
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 379
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 0, Dumbarton 1.
Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David van Zanten (Dumbarton).
Foul by Alan Trouten (Brechin City).
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Steven McDougall replaces Mark Gilhaney.
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Colin Nish (Dumbarton).
Attempt blocked. Scott Linton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Booking
Andy Jackson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Brechin City).
Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Greg Cameron replaces Craig Molloy.
Attempt missed. Gary Fusco (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Alan Trouten (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Gerry McLauchlan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Colin Nish (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Chris Turner.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Archie Campbell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Colin Nish (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Ryan Ferguson replaces Robert Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Bobby Barr replaces Callum Tapping.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 0, Dumbarton 1. Andy Graham (Dumbarton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David van Zanten.
Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Archie Campbell replaces Bryan Prunty.
Robert Thomson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Dangerous play by Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton).
Robert Thomson (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Mair (Dumbarton).
Second Half
Second Half begins Brechin City 0, Dumbarton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brechin City 0, Dumbarton 0.
(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Graham (Dumbarton).
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Brechin City).
Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.