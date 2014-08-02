Clyde 1-2 Cowdenbeath

Kyle Miller's injury-time winner gave Cowdenbeath a dramatic Scottish League Cup win over plucky Clyde.

The hosts took the lead when summer signing David Gray lashed the ball home - his first goal for the Bully Wee.

The Blue Brazil levelled minutes into the second half when Lewis Milne fired in off the crossbar from 25 yards.

And Miller headed in a cross from Sean Higgins to prevent extra-time and send the Championships side through to the second round.