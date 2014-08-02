Clyde 1-2 Cowdenbeath

Scottish League Cup - First Round
Clyde1Cowdenbeath2

Kyle Miller's injury-time winner gave Cowdenbeath a dramatic Scottish League Cup win over plucky Clyde.

The hosts took the lead when summer signing David Gray lashed the ball home - his first goal for the Bully Wee.

The Blue Brazil levelled minutes into the second half when Lewis Milne fired in off the crossbar from 25 yards.

And Miller headed in a cross from Sean Higgins to prevent extra-time and send the Championships side through to the second round.

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Barclay
  • 2Durie
  • 3McKinnon
  • 6GraySubstituted forYoungat 59'minutes
  • 4Marsh
  • 5McQueen
  • 7FergusonSubstituted forMcColmat 61'minutes
  • 8SweeneyBooked at 88mins
  • 10Sinclair
  • 9McManus
  • 11Watt

Substitutes

  • 12Scullion
  • 14Frances
  • 15Daly
  • 16Young
  • 18McColm
  • 19Graham
  • 21Rajovic

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Flynn
  • 14Brett
  • 3AdamsonSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
  • 4O'Brien
  • 5Armstrong
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 20Miller
  • 7Robertson
  • 10Higgins
  • 8Milne
  • 16StewartSubstituted forJohnstonat 34'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Campbell
  • 9Sutherland
  • 12Kane
  • 13Thomson
  • 15Jurisic
  • 18Brownlie
  • 21Johnston
Referee:
Mat Northcroft
Attendance:
503

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home18
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 2.

Attempt missed. Ross McKinnon (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 2. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Higgins.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

John Sweeney (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Booking

John Sweeney (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by John Sweeney (Clyde).

Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Craig Johnston (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Craig Johnston (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. David Sinclair (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Ross McKinnon (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Armstrong (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jamie Barclay.

Attempt saved. Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Thomas Flynn.

Attempt saved. Stuart McColm (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Ross McKinnon (Clyde).

Craig Johnston (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gordon Young (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Johnston (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Iain Campbell (Cowdenbeath).

Stuart McColm (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart McColm (Clyde).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Sweeney (Clyde).

Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Sweeney (Clyde).

Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Stuart McColm replaces Scott Ferguson.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Dean Brett.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Gordon Young replaces David Gray.

Attempt missed. Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jamie Barclay.

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

