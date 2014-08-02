Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 5, Annan Athletic 1.
Dunfermline Athletic 5-1 Annan Athletic
Dunfermline hammered Annan Athletic to seal a spot in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.
Alex Whittle's fine drive and a Gregor Buchanan header had the Pars 2-0 up at the break.
Michael Moffat added another before David Hopkirk pulled one back for the League Two outfit with an excellent finish.
The home side made it 4-1 through Ryan Wallace and Lewis Martin completed the scoring late on.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 5Buchanan
- 4Martin
- 2Williamson
- 3Whittle
- 6Geggan
- 8Spence
- 11ForbesSubstituted forWallaceat 65'minutes
- 10FalkinghamSubstituted forThomsonat 75'minutes
- 7El-BakhtaouiSubstituted forSmithat 75'minutes
- 9Moffat
Substitutes
- 12Wallace
- 14Byrne
- 15Page
- 16Thomson
- 17Smith
- 18Millen
- 20Goodfellow
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 5Black
- 2Chisholm
- 4McNiff
- 6Swinglehurst
- 8LoganSubstituted forFlynnat 68'minutes
- 11Carcary
- 7McStay
- 3SloanSubstituted forDavidsonat 64'minutesSubstituted forBrannanat 82'minutes
- 9Todd
- 10Hopkirk
Substitutes
- 12Bradley
- 14Brannan
- 15Davidson
- 16Flynn
- 17Caldwell
- 18Wood
- 21Murray
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 1,544
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 5, Annan Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 5, Annan Athletic 1. Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gregor Buchanan following a set piece situation.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Kieran Brannan replaces Scott Davidson because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic).
Scott Davidson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Allan Smith replaces Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ryan Thomson replaces Josh Falkingham.
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Lewis Spence.
Attempt blocked. Derek Carcary (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Josh Falkingham.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 4, Annan Athletic 1. Ryan Wallace (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Moffat.
Attempt missed. Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Matthew Flynn replaces Steven Logan.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ryan Wallace replaces Ross Forbes.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott Davidson replaces Steve Sloan.
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Alex Whittle (Dunfermline Athletic).
David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Annan Athletic 1. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Derek Carcary (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Foul by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Steve Sloan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fayssal El-Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Todd (Annan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Annan Athletic 0. Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.