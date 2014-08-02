East Stirlingshire 0-4 Ayr United

Match ends, East Stirling 0, Ayr United 4.
Ayr United cruised through to the second round of the Scottish League Cup with a comfortable win over East Stirlingshire.
Ryan Donnelly fired high into the net to give the visitors the lead before half-time.
Shire had David McKenna sent off for serious foul play and Scott McLaughlin doubled Ayr's lead with a penalty after Conor Greene's foul on Nicky Devlin.
Strikes by Donnelly and Brian Gilmour completed Ayr's victory.
Line-ups
East Stirlingshire
- 1Barnard
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 86mins
- 4GreeneBooked at 44mins
- 2Kinnaird
- 3Shepherd
- 6MacGregorBooked at 56minsSubstituted forShieldsat 84'minutes
- 7Greenhill
- 9Wright
- 8BrisbaneSubstituted forDoyleat 68'minutes
- 11VidlerSubstituted forMcMullanat 66'minutes
- 10McKennaBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 12Doyle
- 13McMullan
- 14Glasgow
- 15Shields
- 16Deans
- 17Shaw
- 18Kay
Ayr
- 1Hutton
- 4Murphy
- 3McKinlaySubstituted forMuirat 75'minutes
- 5Campbell
- 2Devlin
- 11DonaldSubstituted forMcGillat 40'minutes
- 8McLaughlin
- 6Gilmour
- 7Forrest
- 10McGovern
- 9Donnelly
Substitutes
- 12McArthur
- 14McKenzie
- 15Roberts
- 16Muir
- 17McGill
- 21Newman
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 295
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Stirling 0, Ayr United 4.
Goal!
Goal! East Stirling 0, Ayr United 4. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Peter McGill.
Paul McMullan (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Muir (Ayr United).
Attempt saved. Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Andrew Muir (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.
Booking
Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (East Stirling).
Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McMullan (East Stirling).
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Martyn Shields replaces Graeme MacGregor.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (East Stirling) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Paul McMullan (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Muir (Ayr United).
Nathan Shepherd (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Muir (Ayr United).
Goal!
Goal! East Stirling 0, Ayr United 3. Ryan Donnelly (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Andrew Muir replaces Kevin McKinlay.
Attempt missed. Peter McGill (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jay Doyle (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
David Greenhill (East Stirling) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Max Wright (East Stirling) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Jay Doyle replaces Steven Brisbane.
Attempt blocked. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Paul McMullan replaces Billy Vidler.
Attempt missed. Kevin McKinlay (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Peter Murphy (Ayr United).
Goal!
Goal! East Stirling 0, Ayr United 2. Scott McLaughlin (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Connor Greene (East Stirling) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Ayr United. Nicky Devlin draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Dismissal
David McKenna (East Stirling) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Foul by David McKenna (East Stirling).
Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Kevin McKinlay.