Stranraer 1-0 East Fife
Craig Malcolm's last-minute strike for Stranraer broke the resistance of 10-man East Fife in the Scottish League Cup first round.
After a scoreless first half, the Fifers' Kevin Smith was dismissed for a crude tackle on Scott Robertson just short of the hour mark.
Stranraer pressed for a winner but had to wait until the closing stages.
Anthony Marenghi's pass found Malcolm and his shot nestled in the top-left corner.
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Mitchell
- 4Pettigrew
- 2Rumsby
- 5McKeown
- 6StirlingSubstituted forMarenghiat 66'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 3Longridge
- 7RobertsonSubstituted forAitkenat 72'minutes
- 11Winter
- 8Gallagher
- 9Malcolm
- 10LongworthSubstituted forFordeat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Marenghi
- 14Russell
- 15Aitken
- 16Forde
- 17McCloskey
- 18Fahey
East Fife
- 1Fleming
- 4Campbell
- 3Smith
- 2Mullen
- 5Moyes
- 11CookSubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
- 7McAleer
- 8BeatonBooked at 82mins
- 6Walker
- 19McShaneSubstituted forAustinat 84'minutes
- 10SmithBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 12Naysmith
- 14Barr
- 15Brown
- 16Maskrey
- 17Austin
- 18Campbell
- 21Rooney
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 275
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 1, East Fife 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Adam Forde replaces Jamie Longworth.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, East Fife 0. Craig Malcolm (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anthony Marenghi.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Winter.
Attempt saved. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Nathan Austin replaces Jon McShane.
Foul by Frank McKeown (Stranraer).
Ewan Moyes (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jamie Beaton (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Beaton (East Fife).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt saved. Chris Aitken (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Craig Malcolm (Stranraer).
Steven Campbell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Craig Pettigrew.
Foul by Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer).
Caolan McAleer (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Chris Aitken replaces Scott Robertson.
Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Anthony Marenghi (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Anthony Marenghi replaces Stephen Stirling.
Foul by Stephen Stirling (Stranraer).
Allan Walker (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Frank McKeown (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jon McShane (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Frank McKeown (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Dismissal
Kevin Smith (East Fife) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Stephen Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon McShane (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer).
Jon McShane (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.