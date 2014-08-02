Stranraer 1-0 East Fife

From the section

Craig Malcolm's last-minute strike for Stranraer broke the resistance of 10-man East Fife in the Scottish League Cup first round.

After a scoreless first half, the Fifers' Kevin Smith was dismissed for a crude tackle on Scott Robertson just short of the hour mark.

Stranraer pressed for a winner but had to wait until the closing stages.

Anthony Marenghi's pass found Malcolm and his shot nestled in the top-left corner.