Match ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Arbroath 1.
Hamilton Academical 2-1 Arbroath
Dougie Imrie's early goal set Hamilton Academical on their way to a narrow win over Arbroath in the Scottish League Cup.
Imrie, starting his second spell with Accies, fired into the left-hand corner to give the hosts the lead.
Louis Longridge's left-footed finish following Ziggy Gordon doubled Hamilton's lead in the second half.
Kevin Buchan headed home a consolation for the visitors but it was too little, too late.
With promoted Hamilton getting ready for their Premiership opener against Inverness Caledonian Thistle next Saturday, Alex Neil's side were keen to make an impression early on.
And Imrie duly delivered when he met fellow summer signing Danny Redmond's pass just outside the area and sent an angled drive into the net.
Accies continued to pressurise, Redmond heading Gordon's cross off target.
Grant Gillespie then released Longridge with a lovely pass and Red Lichties goalkeeper David Crawford was forced into a save.
Another effort from Longridge - a header from Redmond's cross - was narrowly wide.
Jason Scotland sent a decent effort whistling inches wide of the Arbroath goal just after the break.
Scott McBride threatened an equaliser with a header from Bobby Linn's delivery but could not find the target.
Longridge was wasteful with another opporunity but soon made amends he controlled Gordon's pass and slotted past Crawford.
Buchan nodded past Hamilton's debut goalkeeper Michael McGovern but there was to be no dramatic equaliser.
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1McGovern
- 2Gordon
- 6Gillespie
- 18MacKinnon
- 4Devlin
- 5Canning
- 7ImrieSubstituted forLyonat 78'minutes
- 11CrawfordSubstituted forAntoine-Curierat 70'minutes
- 9ScotlandSubstituted forBrophyat 78'minutes
- 28Redmond
- 17Longridge
Substitutes
- 3Hendrie
- 12Lyon
- 19Currie
- 20Brophy
- 21Docherty
- 24Tena
- 99Antoine-Curier
Arbroath
- 1Crawford
- 2Travis
- 3LindsaySubstituted forStewartat 25'minutes
- 4Little
- 5Fisher
- 6Nicoll
- 7LinnSubstituted forMurrayat 70'minutes
- 8Hunter
- 10Whatley
- 9McManusSubstituted forBuchanat 76'minutes
- 11McBride
Substitutes
- 12Birse
- 14Murray
- 15Buchan
- 16Stewart
- 17McWalter
- 18Scott
- 21Morrison
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 730
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamilton Academical 2, Arbroath 1.
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Hunter (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Arbroath 1. Kevin Buchan (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Adam Hunter with a cross.
Keiran Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical).
Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Hunter (Arbroath).
Eamonn Brophy (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Foul by Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical).
Scott McBride (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath).
Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Eamonn Brophy replaces Jason Scotland.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Darren Lyon replaces Dougie Imrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Kevin Buchan replaces Paul McManus.
Attempt missed. Mickael Antoine-Curier (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jason Scotland (Hamilton Academical).
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Simon Murray replaces Bobby Linn.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Mickael Antoine-Curier replaces Ali Crawford.
Goal!
Goal! Hamilton Academical 2, Arbroath 0. Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ziggy Gordon.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).
Kevin Nicoll (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ross Fisher.
Attempt missed. Keiran Stewart (Arbroath) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Martin Canning.
Attempt missed. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jason Scotland (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Fisher (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.