Montrose 1-3 Falkirk

Falkirk came from behind to beat Montrose in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.

Garry Wood headed the hosts ahead but Blair Alston levelled with a penalty on the half-hour mark after Craig Bell had fouled Olumide Durojaiye.

The Bairns were ahead shortly before half-time thanks to Alex Cooper's left-foot shot.

And Scott Shepherd ensured progress for Peter Houston's side following good work by Conor McGrandles.