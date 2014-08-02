Match ends, Montrose 1, Falkirk 3.
Montrose 1-3 Falkirk
Falkirk came from behind to beat Montrose in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.
Garry Wood headed the hosts ahead but Blair Alston levelled with a penalty on the half-hour mark after Craig Bell had fouled Olumide Durojaiye.
The Bairns were ahead shortly before half-time thanks to Alex Cooper's left-foot shot.
And Scott Shepherd ensured progress for Peter Houston's side following good work by Conor McGrandles.
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1McKenzie
- 5Graham
- 2MassonBooked at 61mins
- 3BellBooked at 29mins
- 6Campbell
- 11DaySubstituted forO'Neillat 84'minutes
- 8RobbSubstituted forHarkinsat 73'minutes
- 4Watson
- 10McCord
- 9WoodSubstituted forDeasleyat 76'minutes
- 7Johnston
Substitutes
- 12Deasley
- 14Harkins
- 15Cavanagh
- 16O'Neill
- 17Wilson
- 18O'Kane
- 21McCafferty
Falkirk
- 1MacDonald
- 5McCracken
- 6Vaulks
- 2Maybury
- 3Dick
- 4Durojaiye
- 7AlstonSubstituted forSibbaldat 77'minutes
- 10McGrandles
- 8Taiwo
- 11Cooper
- 9Bia BiSubstituted forShepherdat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bowman
- 14McGeever
- 15Grant
- 16Leahy
- 17Sibbald
- 18Shepherd
- 19Loy
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 584
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 1, Falkirk 3.
Attempt blocked. Scott Shepherd (Falkirk) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Falkirk 3. Scott Shepherd (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor McGrandles.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Scott Shepherd replaces Botti Bia Bi.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Stephen O'Neill replaces Stephen Day.
Foul by Bryan Deasley (Montrose).
Will Vaulks (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Craig Bell.
Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Craig Sibbald replaces Blair Alston.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Bryan Deasley replaces Garry Wood.
Attempt missed. Alex Cooper (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Paul Harkins replaces Steven Robb.
Attempt missed. Garry Wood (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Attempt blocked. Scott Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Botti Bia Bi (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Alan Campbell.
Attempt missed. Alex Cooper (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Terry Masson (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Conor McGrandles (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ross McCord (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Conor McGrandles (Falkirk) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Stephen Day (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Maybury (Falkirk).
Garry Wood (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Maybury (Falkirk).
Stephen Day (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Maybury (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Garry Wood (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ross Graham (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Botti Bia Bi (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Alex Cooper (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ross McCord (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Scott Johnston (Montrose).