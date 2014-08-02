Greenock Morton 2-1 Berwick Rangers

From the section

Joe McKee hit a double as Morton edged past 10-man Berwick to book their place in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

McKee opened the scoring with a cracking 20-yard drive into the top corner.

Lee Currie levelled from the penalty spot after Stefan McCluskey handled in the area.

McKee latched on to Thomas O'Ware's pass to make it 2-1, and Paul Currie saw red late on for a reckless tackle.