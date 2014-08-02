Match ends, Morton 2, Berwick Rangers 1.
Greenock Morton 2-1 Berwick Rangers
Joe McKee hit a double as Morton edged past 10-man Berwick to book their place in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.
McKee opened the scoring with a cracking 20-yard drive into the top corner.
Lee Currie levelled from the penalty spot after Stefan McCluskey handled in the area.
McKee latched on to Thomas O'Ware's pass to make it 2-1, and Paul Currie saw red late on for a reckless tackle.
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Caraux
- 5Crighton
- 6McCluskeyBooked at 63mins
- 2Kilday
- 3Lamie
- 4Miller
- 11RussellSubstituted forAllanat 76'minutes
- 7McKee
- 8HandsSubstituted forMcCluskeyat 66'minutes
- 10O'Ware
- 9PepperBooked at 53minsSubstituted forO'Neilat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McNeil
- 14Scullion
- 15Allan
- 16O'Neil
- 18McCluskey
- 20Gaston
Berwick
- 1Bald
- 2JacobsBooked at 53minsSubstituted forRussellat 65'minutes
- 6Tulloch
- 5Fairbairn
- 3Maxwell
- 4Notman
- 11Lavery
- 10Currie
- 8CurrieBooked at 87mins
- 7WillisSubstituted forHoskinsat 76'minutes
- 9DalzielSubstituted forGoldat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hoskins
- 14Russell
- 15Gold
- 16Andrews
- 17Horribine
- Referee:
- Calum Murray
- Attendance:
- 931
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 2, Berwick Rangers 1.
Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Stefan McCluskey (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Dismissal
Paul Currie (Berwick Rangers) is shown the red card.
Michael Miller (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Currie (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Cameron O'Neil replaces Conor Pepper.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lee Kilday.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Stefan McCluskey.
Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Dean Hoskins replaces Paul Willis.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jordan Allan replaces Mark Russell.
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie McCluskey (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Russell (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Jamie McCluskey replaces Reece Hands.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. David Gold replaces Scott Dalziel.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Andrew Russell replaces Devon Jacobs.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 2, Berwick Rangers 1. Joe McKee (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas O'Ware.
Booking
Stefan McCluskey (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Stefan McCluskey (Morton) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Berwick Rangers 1. Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Stephen Tulloch (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Reece Hands (Morton).
Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Devon Jacobs (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Devon Jacobs (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Conor Pepper (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Devon Jacobs (Berwick Rangers).
Scott Maxwell (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.