Queen of the South 5-0 Elgin City

A hat-trick from Iain Russell helped Queen of the South to a resounding victory against Elgin City in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.

Russell put the hosts ahead early on with a tap-in and Derek Lyle's close-range finish doubled their lead.

Daniel Carmichael teed up Russell for his second before the half-time interval.

And a volley from Russell followed by Lyle's second of the day completed the Scottish Championship side's rout.