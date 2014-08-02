Match ends, Queen of the South 5, Elgin City 0.
Queen of the South 5-0 Elgin City
A hat-trick from Iain Russell helped Queen of the South to a resounding victory against Elgin City in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.
Russell put the hosts ahead early on with a tap-in and Derek Lyle's close-range finish doubled their lead.
Daniel Carmichael teed up Russell for his second before the half-time interval.
And a volley from Russell followed by Lyle's second of the day completed the Scottish Championship side's rout.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Clark
- 4DowieSubstituted forKiddat 37'minutes
- 3Holt
- 6Higgins
- 5Durnan
- 18McShane
- 26FowlerSubstituted forDzierzawskiat 54'minutes
- 11Russell
- 17Carmichael
- 19Lyle
- 10ReillySubstituted forSmithat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Kidd
- 16Dzierzawski
- 20Atkinson
- 21Slattery
- 22Hooper
- 23Smith
- 24Smith
Elgin
- 1Fraser
- 6McLean
- 4Cooper
- 5Nicolson
- 3Finlayson
- 2BeveridgeSubstituted forMacaulayat 85'minutes
- 8MacPhee
- 11MooreSubstituted forMacKenzieat 65'minutes
- 10Sutherland
- 7Gunn
- 9CameronSubstituted forMcHardyat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 12MacKenzie
- 14McHardy
- 15Wyness
- 16Macaulay
- 17Murray
- 21Black
- Referee:
- Crawford Allan
- Attendance:
- 939
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 5, Elgin City 0.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 5, Elgin City 0. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Daniel Carmichael (Queen of the South).
Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Dzierzawski (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Ian McShane (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 4, Elgin City 0. Iain Russell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lewis Kidd.
Kevin Dzierzawski (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Gunn (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Connor Macaulay replaces Graeme Beveridge.
Attempt missed. Mark Durnan (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ceiran McLean.
Attempt missed. Kevin Dzierzawski (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Dean Smith (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Allen MacKenzie (Elgin City).
Dean Smith (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Allen MacKenzie (Elgin City).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Michael Fraser.
Attempt saved. Dean Smith (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Iain Russell (Queen of the South) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Kevin Dzierzawski (Queen of the South).
Allen MacKenzie (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Darryl McHardy replaces Brian Cameron.
Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Allen MacKenzie (Elgin City).
Foul by Dean Smith (Queen of the South).
Gordon Finlayson (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Ian McShane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Dean Smith (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Dean Smith replaces Gavin Reilly.
Attempt missed. Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lewis Kidd.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Allen MacKenzie replaces Daniel Moore.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (Queen of the South).
Ceiran McLean (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Craig Gunn (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 3, Elgin City 0. Iain Russell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carmichael.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Michael Fraser.