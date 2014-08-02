Raith Rovers 4-2 Forfar Athletic (aet)

From the section

Calum Elliot's brace helped Raith Rovers get the better of Forfar Athletic after extra-time in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.

Danny Denholm fired Forfar ahead but Ryan Conroy's drive levelled matters before half-time.

Elliot converted a second-half penalty after Darren Dods' foul on Christian Nade only for Denholm to equalise.

An Elliot drive in the first period of extra-time was followed by a Derek young own goal to send Raith through.