Match ends, Raith Rovers 4, Forfar Athletic 2.
Raith Rovers 4-2 Forfar Athletic (aet)
-
- From the section Football
Calum Elliot's brace helped Raith Rovers get the better of Forfar Athletic after extra-time in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.
Danny Denholm fired Forfar ahead but Ryan Conroy's drive levelled matters before half-time.
Elliot converted a second-half penalty after Darren Dods' foul on Christian Nade only for Denholm to equalise.
An Elliot drive in the first period of extra-time was followed by a Derek young own goal to send Raith through.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Cuthbert
- 4Watson
- 2Thomson
- 3PerryBooked at 90mins
- 23McKeown
- 11Scott
- 6FoxSubstituted forVaughanat 105'minutes
- 14Conroy
- 27NadeSubstituted forCallachanat 119'minutes
- 9StewartSubstituted forAndersonat 72'minutesBooked at 95mins
- 10ElliotBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 7Anderson
- 8Moon
- 12Callachan
- 16Vaughan
- 17Laidlaw
- 19Ellis
- 31Matthews
Forfar
- 1Douglas
- 5Dods
- 2Dunlop
- 6James
- 3SteevesSubstituted forMalinat 73'minutes
- 11Denholm
- 7Hilson
- 8HusbandSubstituted forKaderat 73'minutes
- 4Young
- 10Swankie
- 9TemplemanSubstituted forDaleat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Dale
- 14Kader
- 15Malin
- 16Smith
- 17Keiller
- 18McLellan
- 20Salmon
- Referee:
- Brian Colvin
- Attendance:
- 1,143
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away8
- Corners
- Home12
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Raith Rovers 4, Forfar Athletic 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ross Callachan replaces Christian Nade.
Goal!
Own Goal by Derek Young, Forfar Athletic. Raith Rovers 4, Forfar Athletic 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Christian Nade (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Aaron James.
Foul by Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers).
James Dale (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Dunlop (Forfar Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Rory McKeown.
Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half Extra Time begins Raith Rovers 3, Forfar Athletic 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan replaces Liam Fox.
First Half Extra Time ends, Raith Rovers 3, Forfar Athletic 2.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Forfar Athletic 2. Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Martin Scott.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Attempt saved. Gavin Swankie (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Danny Denholm (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Rab Douglas.
Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Liam Fox.
First Half Extra Time begins Raith Rovers 2, Forfar Athletic 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Forfar Athletic 2.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Malin (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ross Perry (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ross Perry (Raith Rovers).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Raith Rovers).
Omar Kader (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darren Dods.