David Stockdale: Brighton goakeeper eyes promotion

David Stockdale hopes he can help Brighton & Hove Albion win promotion after joining from Fulham.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has signed a three-year deal with the Seagulls.

"When I knew the ambition of the club and the faith they were going to place in me, I was happy with the move," he told BBC Sussex.

"I'm relishing to go and show people what I can do, and if that is helping Albion to the Premier League then that would be perfect."

"The infrastructure we have got is different class. The new training ground in unbelievable. It left me speechless the first time I went there."

Stockdale has spent the last six years with Fulham and made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Whites last season.

He has been impressed by the facilities at Brighton, describing the Amex Stadium as "beautiful surroundings to play in".

"The infrastructure we have got is different class - it is Premier League," he said.

"The new training ground in unbelievable. It left me speechless the first time I went there.

"It is a credit to the club and hopefully they can start to bring players through from young ages.

"The ambitions of the chairman, manager, goalkeeping coach and the players is something I want to be involved in."

Stockdale says Brighton goalkeeping coach Antti Niemi - a former team-mate at Craven Cottage - was a big reason in his move to Sussex, while he also spoke to former Brighton and Fulham striker Bobby Zamora before signing for Albion.

"When the interest came about I spoke to a few people about the club, Bobby Zamora being one," he said.

"He told me about the people and the club itself and how good it would be down here.

"Antti looked after me at Fulham when I first went in as a young keeper. I know what he is about, what his training is like and what kind of person he is."

Stockdale suffered relegation from the Premier League with Fulham last season

Stockdale made his first appearance for the Seagulls in a pre-season friendly on Thursday, playing the full 90 minutes as Brighton lost 3-1 to Southampton at the Amex.

"It was a difficult game. Southampton are a very good team but there are positives to take out of the game," he said.

"It was my first game in two and a half months. I felt a bit rusty but the lads looked fit.

"Next week will be a big week for us training-wise and tactically. I'm looking forward to the start of the season and just need a few more minutes under my belt."