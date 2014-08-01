Nikolay Bodurov: Fulham sign Bulgarian international
Fulham have signed Bulgaria international Nikolay Bodurov from Litex Lovech for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old, who can play at centre-back or right-back, has signed a three-year deal with the Championship side with an option for a further year.
Bodurov began his career with hometown club Pirin Blagoevgrad before moving to Litex Lovech in 2009.
He made more than 250 appearances for Litex and has won a total of 24 international caps.
Bodurov is the ninth new arrival at Craven Cottage this summer.
|Fulham's summer signings so far
|Shaun Hutchinson from Motherwell (free transfer)
|Kay Voser from FC Basel (undisclosed fee)
|Adam Taggart from Newcastle Jets (undisclosed fee)
|Tim Hoogland from Schalke (free transfer)
|Ross McCormack from Leeds United (undisclosed fee)
|Konstantinos Stafylidis from Bayer Leverkusen (season-long loan)
|Thomas Eisfeld from Arsenal (undisclosed fee)
|Adil Chihi from FC Cologne (free transfer)
|Nikolay Bodurov from Litex Lovech (undisclosed fee)