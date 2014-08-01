Nikolay Bodurov: Fulham sign Bulgarian international

From the section

Bodurov is Fulham's ninth signing of the summer

Fulham have signed Bulgaria international Nikolay Bodurov from Litex Lovech for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old, who can play at centre-back or right-back, has signed a three-year deal with the Championship side with an option for a further year.

Bodurov began his career with hometown club Pirin Blagoevgrad before moving to Litex Lovech in 2009.

He made more than 250 appearances for Litex and has won a total of 24 international caps.

Bodurov is the ninth new arrival at Craven Cottage this summer.