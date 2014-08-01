Macclesfield Town: Rhys Taylor re-signs on non-contract terms

Rhys Taylor came through Chelsea's youth system but did not make a first-team appearance for the London club

Macclesfield Town goalkeeper Rhys Taylor has agreed to stay with the Conference club on non-contract terms.

Taylor, 24, has been with Macclesfield since January 2013 and has since made 63 league appearances.

The ex-Wales Under-21 international began his career at Chelsea and had loan spells with Crewe and Rotherham.

He established himself at the Silkmen's first-choice keeper last term, helping John Askey's side to a final position of 15th and the FA Cup third round.